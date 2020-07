Anushka Sharma says she has always pushed the envelope of Indian cinema as a producer

Anushka Sharma, in a recent interview, came forth revealing her experience of creating distinct content for the audience as a producer.

"For us, how uniquely we tell a story is extremely important and we have always tried to tell our stories as differently as possible. I have always felt that a visual trigger to storytelling is key to hold the attention of audiences today and it also allows us an unexpectedly new route to present an idea that has never been seen before by audiences," she said.

"Karnesh (her brother and partner in their production house) and I have always wanted to break away from traditional ways of telling a story because we feel people have seen enough of the formula and are done with them," Anushka added.

She stated that the audience is always looking to immerse themselves into something new.

"That's been our biggest strength. From Phillauri to Pari and now Bulbbul, while we have accidentally created a sub-genre of supernatural feminism films, we have consciously told the story through the lens of clutter-breaking visual effects."

Anushka revealed that her brother Karnesh is elated on how the VFX used in Bulbbul has been praised widely.

"Our focus towards visual effects to enhance storytelling is one of the reasons why these films have stood out and won the hearts of audiences. The strong visual effects in our projects have added to the surreal-ness of the stories that we intended to tell and heightened its impact," he said.