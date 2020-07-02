close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
July 2, 2020

Kangana Ranaut says she's not being interrogated in Sushant Singh suicide case

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 02, 2020

Representatives of Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday rejected the reports that she has been called by police for questioning in connection with an investigation into Sushant Singh's suicide.

Reacting to a news article which said she was among people who have been asked to appear before the police, Kangana's team wrote on Twitter, "Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn't received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's team shared a video of the actress where she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood