Kangana Ranaut says she's not being interrogated in Sushant Singh suicide case

Representatives of Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday rejected the reports that she has been called by police for questioning in connection with an investigation into Sushant Singh's suicide.

Reacting to a news article which said she was among people who have been asked to appear before the police, Kangana's team wrote on Twitter, "Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn't received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's team shared a video of the actress where she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput.