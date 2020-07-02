Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: ‘hectic schedules did not allow’ us to spend time together

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been known to be a power couple, loved far and wide. However, due to their hectic life schedules, it appears one of the most difficult aspects of their relationship is being able to find the time to be together.

During an interview with Vogue, Anushka claims, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working.” There were times when it was nearly impossible for them to find enough time to have even ‘one meal together’.

She also added, “In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us.”

Before concluding, Virat also chimed in on the interview, claiming that day by day he feels as though he has known Anushka for a lifetime at this point. “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years.”