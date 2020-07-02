Saif Ali Khan claims to be a victim of nepotism, defends Karan Johar amid backlash

Saif Ali Khan defended Karan Johar after the overwhelming amount of flak he received

As the debate around nepotism surges to an all-time high in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan too has stepped forth to give his two cents.

Son of actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif came forth claiming that he too has been a victim of nepotism.

During an interview with The New Indian Express, Saif defended Karan Johar after the overwhelming amount of flak he received.

“I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don’t think like that. As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and it seems like he’s attracting a lot of flak for it. The truth is always complicated. There’s much more to it but people aren’t interested in that. I hope the tide is over and better things shine through,” he said.

“There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront," he added.