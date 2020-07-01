David Foster says he will never disclose why he divorced Yolanda Hadid

David Foster has come forth stating that he wil never let the reason behind his divorce with fourth wife Yolanda Hadid be out in the open.

However, he insisted that it had nothing to do with her illness. When the two parted ways in 2015 amid Hadid’s battle with Lyme disease, the record producer was slammed criticized for leaving his wife during an ailment.

“How can I leave a sick woman?” Foster said in the new documentary David Foster: Off the Record.

“The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left. It was for a different reason which I will never disclose that had nothing to do with her being sick.”

Foster went on to reveal that the time spent appearing on Hadid’s show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was not a good memory.

“My wife at the time wanted to do the show,” he recalled. “I didn’t want to be the guy to say no.”

He said that when someone recognizes him from the Bravo reality show, he wants to say, “Hey, I’ve got 16 f–king Grammys, half a billion records. F–k that show!”

The former couple dated was together for nine years and married for four before calling it quits in 2015.