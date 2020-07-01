close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
July 1, 2020

Aamir Khan thanks fans for prayers as his mother tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 01, 2020
Aamir Khan thanks fans for prayers as his mother tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who earlier said that some of his staff members were diagnosed with Covid-19, thanked fans for their prayers after his mother was tested negative for coronavirus.

The Dangal actor turned to Twitter and said, “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative.”

Khan thanked fans and friend for their prayers and wishes. He said, “Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes.”

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan had informed that some of his staff members had tested positive for Covid-19 and they were immediately quarantined by the BMC officials.

The actor turned to social media and informed fans about the distressing news.

He wrote, “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.”

Latest News

More From Bollywood