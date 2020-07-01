Unprovoked ceasefire violation by India martyrs young boy in Lipa sector

A young boy was martyred due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian Army targeting the civil population Tuesday night along the Line of Control (LoC) said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).



According to the ISPR, the ceasefire violation took place at the Lipa Sector along the LoC. Indian troops resorted to unprovoked aggression by targeting the civil population using artillery, mortars and heavy weapons..



"A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing," said the military's media wing. It added that the Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire.

Last week, a 13-year old girl was martyred and her two family members were injured in another ceasefire violation by the Indian troops on the LoC.

The ISPR had said The Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Hajipir and Bedori sectors along the LoC on Saturday night, targeting civil population.

Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Mensar village, Bedori Sector, a 13-year old innocent girl, Iqra Shabbir, embraced martyrdom, while her mother and a 12 year old boy sustained serious injuries.

The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing.