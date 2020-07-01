Sajal Ali’s mother-in-law Samra Raza Mir says she will be releasing a song soon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Sajal Ali’s mother-in-law and Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir has disclosed that she formed the first female music group in Pakistan and will be releasing a song soon.
Sharing her adorable photo on Instagram, Samra Raza, who is known as ‘Maamaamir’ on the photo-video sharing app, said, “Not sure if many of you know, I formed the first female music group in Pakistan.”
“I have found time during these times to work on what I love and would love to hear your feedback on a song I will be releasing in the following days.”
Samra, who is very active on Instagram, is in self-isolation with her family including her recently wed daughter-in-law Sajal Ali.
She had been updating the fans from quarantine.
Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi.