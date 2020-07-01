Sonam Kapoor recalls her ordeal after hearing of a new strain of swine flu

In the midst of the coronavirus scare, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is looking back at the time she contracted the swine flu.

Reacting to the news of a new strain of the flu getting discovered in China, the Khoobsurat actor turned to her Instagram and revealed that she too had a version of the swine flu.

“I’ve had a version of the swine flu...I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Researchers have claimed that the newly discovered descendent of the 2009 virus could lead to a potential pandemic.

The actor had gotten infected with a version of the disease back in 2015 prior to her filming of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in Gujraat. After complaining of mild fever, cough and cold, Sonam was airlifted to a Mumbai hospital.