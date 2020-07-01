Startling details about Sushant Singh's YRF contract reveal he was heavily underpaid

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is being investigated by the Mumbai police and startling details about the actor's career being hijacked in Bollywood are coming to light gradually.

The police had earlier demanded a copy of the actor's contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

As per the contract, Sushant Singh had a 3-movie deal with the production house and was paid only paid Rs 30 lakh for the first one; Shuddh Desi Romance co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

For the second venture with YRF titled Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Sushant was reportedly paid only Rs 1 crore.



However, it is uncertain as to whether Sushant was paid the entire amount for his second movie because as per the contract, he was given Rs 60 lakh.



His third YRF film Paani was scrapped because of creative differences between its director Shekhar Kapoor and YRF owner and producer Aditya Chopra.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

The actor had hung himself and passed away due to asphyxia. Ever since his demise, debates about nepotism and lobbying in the film fraternity have been doing the rounds and the police is probing the same.