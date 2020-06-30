Anushka Sharma has always worked to curate ‘a distinct voice in cinema’

Bollywood’s mega star Anushka Sharma’s recent dive into production has garnered a large amount of positive feedback from audiences all across India. With her desire to curate unique concepts, she has begun her ascent into finding a distinctive voice through her craft.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Anushka was quoted speaking about her audience choices and her personal desire to create organic content, moving forward.

She claims, "We have tried to be disruptive storytellers who would give audiences something new that they would have never seen before. It comes organically to both (brother and production house partner) Karnesh and me and I'm glad people are loving our edgy attempts aimed at breaking the content clutter in India.”

She also went on to say, "All my career, I have tried to have a distinct voice in cinema through my choice of films and roles and the content I am producing with Karnesh at Clean Slate Filmz is only an extension to the kind of script choices I would make otherwise.

“We were sure that our production house would need to stand apart with projects that audiences would not find any earlier reference point."

Before concluding, she claimed, "We take pride in the content that we have produced so far because we have backed originality of ideas and we want to keep it this way. It's the only way we know we could operate."