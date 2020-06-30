Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement

Mumbai police has recorded the statement of newbie Sanjana Sanghi in connection with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.



Sanjana, who will be making her Bollywood debut in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, was summoned by Bandra police on Tuesday morning.

According to Indian media, Sanjana remained at police station for seven hours.

Film Dil Bechara was set to hit the screens in July 2020.

Meanwhile, according to Indian media, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will also be summoned soon to record his statement in the case.

Indian media is terming Shekhar’s statement very crucial to understand the details of Sushant’s professional life.

Over 25 people have recorded their statement is connection with the MS Dhoni actor’s death.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.