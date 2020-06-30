Shilpa Shetty touches upon her daily life and all she has going on amid quarantine

Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood actress and entrepreneur recently opened up about the birth of her daughter and the impact left on her daily schedule by COVID-19.

By February of 2020, Shilpa welcomed her newborn daughter Samisha via surrogacy, and with COVID-19 having baracaded her within her home, she has been making the best possible use out of her time by spending it with both her children.

According to a report by IANS, Shilpa recently touched upon the grand scheme oflife and revealed what she has been focusing her attention on during her time in quarantine.

The actress was quoted saying, "I couldn't have timed it better. It's God's grace, it worked perfectly in my scheme of things.”

She added, “This time is so precious with my son and with my newborn. I can only be thankful and have utmost gratitude for the way things have panned out.”

During the course of the interview, she also touched upon how her life has changed since the pandemic hit, and also admitted to having had a tough time adjuecting to the new normal.

She claims, "The universe knows how to reset, to teach us patience and value for what we have. Hope we learn from this experience and come out stronger.”