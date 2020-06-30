Kangana Ranaut gives her take on the banning of Chinese apps in India

India and China’s relationship continues to wither away amid the rising unrest against both countries borders, and amid this unsettling time, the steps taken by the Indian government have been highlighted and scrutinized by Bollywood celebrities left, right and center.

Kangana Ranaut also shared her thoughts regarding the bans, admitting that such drastic steps were greatly needed to cut through the root of the problem.

With the interim order going in effect across India, almost 59 Chinese applications including TikTok have been banned, and it appears Kangana Ranaut stands by every decision made by the government.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana claims, “Government has banned Chinese apps and I think most people are celebrating because China is like we all know it's a communist country and the way they have gone deep into our economy and our system.”

“The data is scary, how much our business was dependent on China and this year apart from being the originator of Corona and giving the world the biggest adversity of recent times. In the midst of this adversity now they are messing with our borders in Ladakh and they don't only want Ladakh. In the scheme of things, they want Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim. They also want your Assam and it's never ending.”

She also added, “You can see the greed of these people and of course even the world is astonished by their ways of life and by the way they ill-treat animals and the way they beat you up if you do idol worshipping or if you follow your religion.”

She questioned the current predicaments, stating, “I don't agree with their ways and obviously they've shown their real crude face to the world also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they've unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is that their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and of course when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place.”

In the wake of this ban Kangana urges her fans to support local businesses, “In ancient times when India led the world and the world was a prosperous and inclusive place, I do believe that we need to go back to that time. India is the right leader whether it is the religion that we follow, whether the diverse nation that we have of many languages and many religions.”

“So I feel that we should encash in these times where China is receiving so much hatred from the world and we should take the charge and as people we should also encourage local stuff and try to see value in what our people do."

Before signing off, she said, “Of course, Chinese give you everything sasta and cheap. We should not go by that. We saw the aftermath of that sasta and cheap. We need to encourage our people and I think this is the right time.”