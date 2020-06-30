Swara Bhasker comes to the defense of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt after Sushant Singh’s death

Swara Bhasker, one of Bollywood’s most vocal stars, is lashing out at all those who are blaming some of the industry’s bigwigs for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

A video of the Veere Di Wedding actor has gone viral where she can be seen defending filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in the midst of the entire debacle that has enveloped the industry.

“We should have difficult conversations but there is a civilised way to do it. Right now, things are being said, and people are being blamed but Karan being vilified is unnecessary. I don’t think Karan, Alia (Bhatt), Sonam (Kapoor) had anything to do with what happened with Sushant’s career. It’s not a fair accusation,” says Swara in the video.

“In the video, one can see that Karan is accepting that he might have chosen people who were right in front of him and things should change. I would like to give him credit for engaging with the issue. But the way things have happened was quite sad.

“It’s disgusting that Sushant’s death is being used for ulterior motives by some people. We must give Sushant dignity in his death and celebrate his life. He was a tremendous artiste.”

She further went on to lay emphasis on mental health saying: “One shouldn’t trivialise it by saying, people get depressed because they weren’t invited for a party or because someone gave a stupid answer about their on a chat show. If that is your understanding, then you don’t know what depression is.”