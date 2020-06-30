Kareena Kapoor marks 20 years of hard work, dedication in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her acting debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the Refugee in 2000, celebrated 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence in the Bollywood.



The film Refugee was released on June 30, 2000 and the actress earned a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

On Tuesday, the Good Newwz actor turned to Instagram and shared her first shot from Refugee and wrote, “My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken.”

“20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence...”



Kareena also thanked her fans for their love and support. She wrote, “I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film.”

“Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp,” she further added.