Aamir Khan says some of his staff members tested positive for Covid-19

Aamir Khan says some of his staff tested positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has said that some of his staff members have been tested positive for Covid-19 and they were immediately quarantined by the BMC officials.



The Dangal actor turned to social media and informed fans about the distressing news.

He wrote, “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.”

Khan further said, “The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”



“I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us .”

“And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir,” he said before signing off.