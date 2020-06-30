Richa Chadha apologises after making insensitive joke about bipolar disorder

Richa Chadha made an insensitive joke about bipolar disorder last year, for which after heavy backlash, she apologised.

Talking about the same, Richa recently made a confession on Twitter, wherein she wrote, "I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'. The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!"

Richa added that she is now starting to understand the gravity of mental health issues and the repercussions they can pose to people suffering from them.

The actress's apology was meted with praise from netizens.

Commenting on her post, a user wrote: "It takes a lots of courage to accept the mistake... More power to u."

"Only the person experiencing it knows the pain and suffering behind it. Even if they explain it to someone it's hard to grasp #mentalhealthisimportant," expressed another user.

Meanwhile, a third user commented, "No problem as we are human beings but still you are doing fantastic job to raise voice against evil activities."