Taapsee Pannu thinks someone is using her apartment after insane electricity bill

Taapsee Pannu has recently left fans in shock with a snapshot of her most current electricity bill. As the e electricity company reportedly the charged her almost Rs. 36,000 for a space she barely uses.

The actress explained that although she bought a few extra appliances just last month, the bill she received seems so excessive that it does not seem logical compared to her current consumption levels.

On the work front, Taapsee seems to be gearing up for multiple releases including Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and even Rashmi Rocket as soon as COVID-19 restrictions ease down.

