Bhumi Pednekar vows to feed over 550 families as tribute to Sushant Singh

Bhumi Pednekar vows to feed over 550 families as tribute in Sushant Singh’s name

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has recently joined hands with a foundation to feed over 550 families in Sushant Singh Rajput’s name.

To commemorate the co-worker who taught her about supernovas and space, the actress joined hands with director Abhishek Kapoor's wife’s Earth Foundation to feed the underprivileged.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the star claims, "I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let us show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever."

Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya was quoted speaking about the initiative by Mid-Day, she stated, "It's our way of honouring him and his craft. Everything he has done and achieved. To celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends, it gives us something to hold on to." She further aims to feed about 3400 more families in memory of the late actor and all he accomplished in his life.

