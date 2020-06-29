Rhea Chakraborty spotted outside Farhan Akhtar’s residence with Shibani Dandekar

Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput stepped out for the first time since she was interrogated in the MS Dhoni star’s death case.



According to Indian media, Rhea was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar’s residence on Sunday. Rhea was donning all-white traditional outfit and sporting blue face mask.

She was accompanied by friend and actress Shibani Dandekar, the girlfriend of Farhan Akhtar.

According to Pinkvilla report, Rhea and Shibani Dandekar first visited former model and actor Dino Morea before arriving at Farhan’s residence.

This is the first time Rhea was spotted after she was interrogated for nearly 10 hours in Sushant death case.

Rhea and late actor Sushant Singh were rumoured to be dating and the lovebirds were also living together. Rhea decided to move out with her belongings just few days before the Chhichhore actor’s death, it is reported.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.