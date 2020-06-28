Sushant Singh Rajput was under pressure from Bollywood, says his cousin

Bollywood’s late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked outrage and exposed a darker side of the industry.

And after numerous revelations about how the actor was mistreated, his cousin Niraj Kumar Bablu too has claimed that there may have been pressure on the actor from Bollywood.

“We are still completing the religious formalities of Sushant. As far as the case is concerned there are big personalities in the industry who have spoken about the behaviour of Bollywood with Sushant,” Niraj told ANI.

“So we definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood otherwise these big Bollywood celebrities wouldn’t have supported Sushant, so this should be investigated,” he said.

“We are in a wait and watch position on the results of the investigation,” he added.

Earlier, another relative of the actor had said: “Police will investigate and will try to find out the reason of his death. Someone may speak what they want to, but we are going with police investigation. Police won’t stop the investigation based on Sandip’s statement or what I say to the media.”

“If anyone tries to misguide or hide the truth from the investigation, police won’t accept it. They will have to put up the puzzle altogether. We as a family don’t want to interfere in it, once all the aspects comes out, we will see what needs to be done.”