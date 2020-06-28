Nysa spills the beans on her relationship with Kajol amid COVID-19

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s love story has always been one for the history books since their relationship has spanned for a total of 19 years. With almost a decade behind them, the pair has parented two children together, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Quite recently, Kajol and Nysa opened up about their relationship in Kajol’s most recent Instagram upload, Quarantine Tapes.

The uploaded video encompasses a montage of all of Nysa’s public speaking experiences, vacation pictures and home movies. Throughout the video, Nysa’s voice can be heard as she speaks out about her relationship with her parents and the reality of being a star kid.

During the course of the video, Nysa also touched upon how their parents protected both children from paparazzi during their childhood.

Nysa began by saying, she is still working on "trying to figure out" her personality. "Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents made me pretty much blind to it."

"One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it. I always feel that whatever I do, it reflects back on my parents and my every mood is under a magnifying glass. Honestly, for all the haters out there, there are so many people who say such nice, sweet things about me that I don’t even feel like I really deserve."

In regards to the bond she shares with her mother, Nysa claimed, "I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.”

Kajol’s voice could also be heard in the tapes as she gave her own take about their relationship. "My relationship with Nysa started as her over-anxious mother. You know we've gone through 'Let's scream at each other all day' kind of phases. I think we've settled down now into a comfortable, chilled out relationship with each other."