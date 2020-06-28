Priyanka Chopra shows solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

Priyanka Chopra's post pride month themed post to showcase solidarity with LGBT community

Priyanka Chopra has always been a vocal ambassador for peace and justice. She believes in using her voice for the greater good and in an attempt to showcase solidarity for pride month she shared a post highlighting where she stands on the concept of love and freedom.

Her most recent Instagram post encompassed the hashtag, "I stand for love. Happy #Pride".

For the unversed, pride month is held each year in June to commemorate the lives lost during the Stonewall riots that occurred back in 1969 while protesters were trying to orchestrate events to help the LGBTQ community get recognition.

Check out her post below:

This is not the first time Priyanka has voiced out against injustice and hate. Just recently she expressed her grief about the police brutality which a father-son duo from Tamil Nadu experienced.

The actress is still "reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."