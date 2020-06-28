Shekhar Suman's son battled suicidal thoughts after facing discrimination in Bollywood

Shekhar Suman recently revealed that his son, Adhyayan Suman, has been triggered by the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about the young actor's demise, Shekhar revealed that Adhyayan also had suicidal thoughts because of Hindi film industry's unfair treatment towards him.

In a chat with Mumbai Miror, Shekhar said, "Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father's pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts."

Shekhar went on to reveal that as a father he was scared of his son taking drastic measures, so he decided to be by his side all the time.

"It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant's death, I am scared and worried once again," Shekhar said.

Shekhar recalled the dark days his son suffered from, stating that at times he would peek into his room at 4 am to only find him staring at the ceiling.

He added that he did not give up and stood strong by Adhyayan's side.

Earlier, Shekhar had demanded a CBI probe into Sushant's shocking death. He wrote, "#justiceforSushantforum Dearest Sushant,the country is with you,the ppl are with you.we are all seeking justice for you and justice will be done.we will miss you till eternity.#CBIEnquiryForSushant."

