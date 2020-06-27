JoJo Siwa sets the record straight about black face accusations in new music video

JoJo Siwa sets the record straight about blackface accusations in new music video

YouTube star JoJo Siwa has come under fire for an allegedly racist video, featuring the use of black face, was uploaded. According to netizens, the song Nonstop appears to encompass a racially insensitive theme.

Her video featured a number of dancers dressed up as animals and allegedly, one close-up shot of a girl with monkey ears and brown makeup was accused of being black face.

According to fans, Siwa’s most recent Instagram post appears to be addressing the video claims. It read, "This is for all the people I blocked today ... peace out girl scout. "This is my Instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here.[sic]"

She also claimed that people have been trying to boss her around and dictate who she can follow, comment on and support. "This is my Instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here."

"It's not about what you do on social media it's about what you do in real life. I said it best when I was 12: 'Hide behind the screen cause their just so mean. But we don't play it like that, we don't even fight back.'[sic]"

Siwa is not the only YoutTuber facing flak from the community over alleged misconduct. Recently Shane Dawson also incurred the wrath of social media users after his lengthy statements regarding the beauty community brought out old scandals of black face.