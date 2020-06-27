Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ‘privileged position’ during lockdown

Priyanka Chopra joined hands with a number of Hollywood celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid and Natalie Portman to speak out about healthcare workers and their massive sacrifice in the wake of COVID-19 through a Facebook live appearance for Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes special.

During Priyanka’s segment in the hour-long appearance, she spoke about her personal experience with quarantining in the States.

Priyanka claims, “Quarantine for me has been truly humbling. I come from India and reading reports about how people are dying of hunger and not of Covid just makes me realize how much of a privileged position I have, just because I have a home that I can quarantine in. I have the ability to stay with my family, my husband.”

Being a child of doctors, Priyanka admitted she has been in awe of all the sacrifices made by the medical community since the beginning.

Before signing off she also touched upon nurse Emily Langlois from US who has had to socially isolate from her daughter only a week after giving birth.