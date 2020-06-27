Paul Rudd says he felt like a ‘prop’ on the sets of ‘Friends’

Paul Rudd has played a small yet significant role in nineties iconic sitcom' Friends'

Hollywood star Paul Rudd is best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ant Man.

However die-hard fans are aware that the actor has played a small yet significant role in nineties iconic sitcom Friends.

Opening up about his character of Mike Hannigan [Phoebe Buffay’s husband] on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Rudd told Chris Evans how he felt like a ‘prop’ on the show.

“In something like Friends, the show was about them, but it’s an interesting thing to be a part of. I was only in it for just a blip.”

“I felt, ‘I’m like a prop on this show. It’s not about Mike Hannigan’. But there’s a very interesting feeling to be a part of something that has that kind of profound impact on pop culture,” he said.

He had earlier spilled to Metro how the initial plan was for him to only appear on two episodes of the sitcom but owing to his impeccable chemistry with costar Lisa Kudrow, he ended up filming 18 episodes.

“I have really fond memories but doing that many episodes? That was news to me,” he said.

“It was never the original idea. I only ever signed on for two episodes but they kept writing more and had more ideas for that character, so it was certainly exciting – but it was a strange phenomenon to work with this very well established and highly regarded group of people known all over the world.”