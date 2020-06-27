Salman Khan congratulates Sushmita Sen for ‘Aarya’ in his 'Dabangg' style

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has congratulated co-star Sushmita Sen for making a rocking comeback with her web-series Aarya.



The Bharat actor turned to Instagram and shared a video clip to give a shout-out to Sushmita in his 'Dabangg' style.

He wrote in the caption, “Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show!”

Salman Khan further said, “Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 aur dher saara pyaar! (And a lot of love)."

In the video clip, Salman Khan said he had a dialogue for Sushmita and reacted with his famous dialogue from film Wanted. He says, “Ek baar jo maine pehla episode dekh liya, uske baad, saare episode dekhe bina, main nahi uthta (Once I watched the first episode, then I do not go without watching all.)"



In the film, Khan’s original dialogue was, "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta."