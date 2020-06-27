Sushant Singh's family pens heartwarming eulogy: 'He had the heart of a lion'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family penned a heartwarming eulogy in order to honour him on the 13th day of his tragic demise.

The late actor's family expressed tremendous pain in the letter and paid tribute to him before saying their final goodbye.

“He was free-spirited, talkative and extremely bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed about restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars,” read the note from Sushant’s family.



“We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans,” it added.

The family announced in the statement that they have decided to start a foundation in the actor’s name and also turn Sushant’s Patna home into a memorial.

“To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart – cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, telescope, flight simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intent to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy account to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.”



Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14. The actor had taken his life by hanging himself and died of asphyxia.