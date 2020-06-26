Kareena Kapoor urges people to support UNICEF to avoid lasting crisis for children

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, while sharing her childhood photo with sister Karishma Kapoor, urged people to support the UNICEF that is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children.



Sharing the endearing post, the Good Newwz actor wrote, “Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today. But that’s not so for many children around the world who miss out on a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The #COVID-19 pandemic is only going to make it worse.”

“UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children. I have seen their work and have donated to support their cause of saving precious lives,” she said and added “join me and support the #ChildhoodChallenge by sharing your happiest childhood memories and donate the amount equal to the year you were born in.”



“By taking part in this challenge you can help avoid a lasting crisis for children,” she added.