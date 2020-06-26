Karan Johar resigns from MAMI board after backlash: report

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who received backlash on social media due to ongoing debate of nepotism following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has reportedly resigned from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Mumbai Film Festival board.



According to Indian media, Karan Johar has submitted his resignation to MAMI director Smriti Kiran. The letter was emailed to Smriti.

It also reported that Deepika Padukone, who is the chairperson of MAMI currently, tried to convince the filmmaker to rethink his decision, however, it went futile.

Karan Johar has received immense backlash on social media for promoting only star kids in the Bollywood while the real talent is being thrown out of the industry.

The angry fans have been unfollowing Karan Johar on social media platforms after reports started doing rounds on the internet that Sushant Singh faced an indirect ban from Bollywood bigwigs to promote star kids in the Indian film industry.

He has lost almost 500,000 followers on Instagram since the death of Sushant Singh.