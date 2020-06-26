Abhay Deol lauds those speaking up against nepotism: 'Feels good to hear loud voices'

Abhay Deol has previously been vocal about how Bollywood has not given him a fair chance of proving his acting mettle.

The actor was at it again after he praised those raising voices against nepotism in one of his recent social media posts.

Abhay uploaded a poster of his 2012 film Shanghai that revolves around the corruption that exists in politics.

Co-relating the crux of the film to what is happening in the film fraternity lately, the actor called for the production of a movie aiming to expose the malpractices that transpire in the cinematic world.

Abhay wrote, ""Shanghai", released in 2012. A contemporary Indian take on the Greek novel “Z” by author Vassilis Vassilikos. Directed by Dibakar Banerji this film puts systemic corruption in politics front and center, with devastating impact. Extremely relevant today. Looks like these days one could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood!"

"By the way, not sure if the current outrage will give rise to an independent Hindi film and music industry, without the unoriginal tag of “Bollywood”, but it sure feels good to hear loud voices from within the industry, risking their careers for the bigger “picture” (pun intended). (@priyasreedharan we gotta make another movie! What’s Wasim Khan’s Instagram handle?). #makingwhatbollywouldnt," the actor added.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide, Bollywood's kingpin producers like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and numerous star kids have been in the eye of storm.

They have been accused of sidelining talented outsiders, and wasting their acting skills by sabotaging their careers.

