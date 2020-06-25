Demi Lovato showers love on Max Ehrich for making her ‘feel unconditionally loved’

Demi Lovato lauds Max Ehrich over making her ‘feel unconditionally loved’

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have been going strong ever since the duo’s relationship hit mainstream media. Quite recently Demi won the hearts of her fans after she left them gushing over her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

On her Instagram account, the singer began by saying, "BAAAYYBEEE—I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN."

She also quipped, "We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a [expletive] if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!

"I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before.. I can't explain it or you.. you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous. [sic]"

