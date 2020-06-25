In the video, a man identified as Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza can be seen giving threats to Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Photo: File

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday has taken notice of a viral video clip containing derogatory and contemptuous language against Justice Faez Isa case.



In the viral video, a man identified as Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza can be seen giving threats to the Supreme Court judge.

According to a statement issued by the apex court, the CJP has fixed the hearing of the case tomorrow [Friday] morning before Bench-1 in Islamabad.

The video contained derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of the judiciary and the honourable judges, read the statement.

The statement issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the derogatory video clip against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.



