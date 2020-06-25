Deepika Padukone opens up about depression after Sushant Singh's death

Deepika Padukone opens up about the plight of depression in light of ‘tragic events’

Deepika Padukone recently embarked on a suicide prevention initiative and amied to clear misunderstandings regarding depression and its many faces in light of the recent and tragic events which occurred within Bollywood.

She wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview for depression, and during the course of the conversation she urged fans to approach the topic with understanding and sensitivity.

In an attempt to spread awareness for the issue, Deepika gathered some of society’s leading minds in an attempt to unravel the misunderstood nature of mental illness and wellbeing.

During the interview with specialists, Deepika asked a number of questions, from “What is suicide and why do people do what they do?” to “Is suicide specific to events – closing of a business, failure of a movie, bad grades at an exam?”

Under the veil of covert dialogue, Deepika touched upon the death of Sushant Singh when she enquired whether those “in the spotlight – film stars and athletes are more vulnerable” to mental illness.

However, experts where unable to give a definitive answer to the query, claiming, “one cannot point out a direct cause between a life event and a suicide.”







