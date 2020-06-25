Shakti Kapoor lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrants during lockdown

Shakti Kapoor lauds Sonu Sood for seeing ‘the plight of the migrants’ during lockdown

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been receiving praise and admiration due to the help he continues to offer to migrant workers stuck in Mumbai post lockdown.

During an interview with the Times of India, Kapoor spoke highly of Sonu Sood and about his selfless imitative to help all those in need. Kapoor claimed, "I have become a very big fan of Sonu Sood. He is one person who is genuinely doing it with his heart. He has nothing to do with any politics around. He is not going to stand in any election. Whatever he is doing, he is doing with the right intention. He is a very simple family man.

"He saw the plight of the migrants and decided to do something to help them which are simply commendable. He sent so many people home. Now, even the Government is behind him and he is continuing to do a beautiful job. Hats off to him."

He concluded by saying, "There are many people who have contributed a lot of money for the needy people but nobody came out and stood in the sun to ensure that people reach their home safely."