Bollywood actor Govinda’s son injured in road accident

Bollywood actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident and sustained minor injuries last night, Indian media has reported.



According to media reports, Yashvardhan Ahuja suffered minor injuries in his head after his car collided with another car in Juhu area.

Both the parties resolved the issue mutually and no police complaint was registered.

The Dulhe Raja actor also reached at the site of the incident after receiving the news of his son’s accident.

Earlier, Govinda turned to Instagram and shared the poster of his film Haseena Maan Jaayegi as it clocked 21 years of its release.



He wrote, “Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye !! Main kya bhadhaai ho .. bhadhaai ho .. Balle Balle.”

Directed by David Dhawan Haseena Maan Jaayegi was released on June 25, 1999.