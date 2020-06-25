Manoj Bajpayee calls out nepotism and how Bollywood should mend its ways

Manoj Bajpayee has spoken out against nepotism rampant in the Hindi film industry and stated that it should change the way its evaluates actors.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor lashed out at the folks from Bollywood, adding that they will have to change their ways of functioning and also the way they evaluate actors.

The actor further revealed that if the current ways are not changed immediately in Bollywood, then the common people will lose their respect for Bollywood and its people.

The supremely talented star, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya, said that when the industry sees fresh talented that is noteworthy, they try to corner it and turn a blind eye towards the talent.

He went on to add that the industry connoisseurs need to take a hard look at their thought process and the way the value system operates.



Bajpayee called out the industry for being responsible of ignoring and wasting bright actors, and their talents.

These ignored talents could have been known as best actors in any other film industry, stated the Aiyaary actor.