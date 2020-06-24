close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s video playing with his dog goes viral

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s video playing with his dog goes viral

A throwback video of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput playing with his pet dog named Fudge is doing rounds on the internet and it has received love from the fans.

The video was shared by the MS Dhoni actor himself back in 2018 on his Twitter handle. Sushant and his pet dog could be seen playing in the garden in the throwback video.

Several videos of Sushant’s dog emerged after fake news flooded social media that  the  black Labrador has passed away following the death of the Chhichhore actor.

However, it has learnt that Sushant’s dog is alive and doing well at his Pavna residence.

It may be noted here that Sushant had three other dogs besides Fudge.

Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra residence on June 14 and according to police, the actor had committed suicide.

