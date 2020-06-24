Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan opens up about nepotism

Amid debate of nepotism in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has also opened up about it.



Replying to the tweet of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Soni Razdan said, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more.”

She went on to say, “Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”.

Alia Bhatt is among the Bollywood celebrities who are being criticized amid the ongoing debate of nepotism and also the actress has lost over one million followers on social media following the death of MS Dhoni actor.

The angry fans have been unfollowing the celebrities on social media platforms after reports started doing rounds on the internet that Sushant Singh faced an indirect ban from Bollywood bigwigs to promote star kids in the Indian film industry.

Earlier, Hansal Mehta tweeted “This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son.”