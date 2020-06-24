US welcomes Pakistan's decision to reopen border crossing with Afghanistan

Pakistani authorities announced the reopening of the Ghulam Khan border crossing in North Waziristan las week after it was closed on March 25. Photo: File

The United States has welcomed Pakistan's decision to reopen the Ghulam Khan border crossing with Afghanistan, a few months after its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Encouraged that Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to open a 3rd border crossing at Ghulam Khan to facilitate trade between the two countries and help businesses/exporters get back on their feet," tweeted the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the early hours of Wednesday.

The state department bureau stated that the increased, uninterrupted trade and connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan would bring benefits to both economies.



Last week, authorities announced the reopening of the Ghulam Khan border crossing in North Waziristan for trade activities, which was closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25.

“The decision to reopen the Ghulam Khan border on June 22 was taken at a meeting of civil and military officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan,” an official said.

The official said the trade activities would be carried out under the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The vehicle will be disinfected and the coronavirus test of the drivers and other relevant people conducted at the quarantine centre established near the border,” he added.

The border was opened for trade activities on March 7. However, the crossing was closed down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to check the spread of the virus.