Veteran Indian choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalized: report

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has been hospitalised over breathing issues, Indian media has reported.



According to the reports, the veteran choreographer was rushed to hospital after she complained of breathing issue a couple of days ago.

Following her hospitalization, speculations are abuzz Saroj is suffering from the highly contagious Covid-19, however, media reports stated that she was not suffering from Coronavirus.

Saroj is known as ‘the mother of dance/choreography in Bollywood and according to reports she has choreographed over 2000 songs in her more than 40 years of career.

Fans turned to social media and prayed for speedy recovery of Saroj after reports of her hospitalization.

