Anil Kapoor opens up on his 37th anniversary in Bollywood and his ‘caliber’

Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s top actors and with his fame, he has crafted a legacy for himself which is unmatched in talent and caliber.

With June 23rd marking the 37th anniversary of his debut film Woh Saat Din, Anil touched the hearts of his fans with an endearing and loving post.

He claimed, “#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time. Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on... labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously... [sic]”

“I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone.... [sic]”





