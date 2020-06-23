Adnan Sami speaks out against ‘Movie and Music Mafia’ in Bollywood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A few days after Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam opened up about ‘mafia’ in the music industry, Adnan Sami has also spoken up against the monopoly.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Adnan Sami said that new talent is being exploited and their creativity is being controlled.
The singer said, “The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”... Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD??”
Adnan also spoke against the trend of remakes and remixes saying “We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!!”
He further said, “Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field?”
“ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!,” the singer further said.
Before signing off, he shared quotes of Abraham Lincoln: “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!”