Deepika Padukone lashes out at paparazzi for sharing video of Sushant’s last rites

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has slammed paparazzi for posting a video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final rites without written consent of his family.



The paparazzi shared a video on social media and wrote ‘Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.”

Commenting on the post, the Padmaavat actress wrote, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?”

The fans appreciated Deepika for taking notice of the video and her firm stand and also supported her.

Sushant Singh’s body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai last week and according to police, the actor committed suicide.

The MS Dhoni actor’s suicide has initiated debate of nepotism in the Bollywood and the issue of mental health.

Deepika is one of the Bollywood’s most open mental health advocates preaching mindfulness and empathy.

In a recent tweet, she highlighted the main differences between feelings of sadness and how they differ from depression.