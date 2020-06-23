MQM-P lawmaker Sadaqat Hussain's sister, brother-in-law injured in firing incident

KARACHI: MQM-P lawmaker Sadaqat Hussain's sister and brother-in-law were left injured in a firing incident in the port city's Orangi Town on Monday, police said.

The police said both the injured have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

It was not confirmed that the firing incident took place outside the residence of MQM-P's Sindh MPA. However, the matter was under investigation, police said.



According to the initial investigation, the event seems to be an incident of residence during a robbery bid, said Superintendent of Police Orangi Fida Hussain Jafri.

Jafri said the police was told by the MPA's brother that the incident didn't take place outside their residence. Meantime, some people, in their statements given to police, told that they had no knowledge of any firing incident.

Meanwhile, MQM-P's convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemned the attack and demanded those responsible be arrested immediately.





