Abhishek Bachchan faced numerous rejections when approaching directors before debut

Abhishek Bachchan's reign in Bollywood has spanned across for a total of two decades at this point. However, he recently admitted to having faced a lot of rejections ‘despite trying very hard’ to debut.

Through a post on Instagram, the actor claimed that he was actually supposed to debut his film career with Rakeysh’s Omprakash Mehra in 1998.

He was quoted saying, "Many don’t know that in 1998 @rakeyshommehra and I wanted to start our film careers together. Him directing me in a script we both worked on called Samjhauta Express. Both not able to get anyone to launch us despite trying very hard.

"I forget how many producers and directors I met and requested to give me an opportunity to act. But to no avail! We both were friends and decided that we would develop something that Rakeysh could direct and I would act in and that’s how Samjhauta Express was conceived."





"Rakeysh went on to make Aks with my father and I was luckily spotted by JP saab. He liked my ‘look’, I had grown my hair long and a beard for SE. JP saab was thinking of making Akhri Mughal ( a historical ) and was on the lookout for a young fresh face... I got lucky. He never made Akhri Mughal but made Refugee instead. [sic]"