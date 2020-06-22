Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls over ‘losing their power’ post deleting Twitter

Sonakshi Sinha recently came back to Instagram with a message for all of her haters. She claims that although ‘some people are celebrating like they won something’ after forcing her hand, she believes that ultimately it was her that won because she stole their power in one fail swoop.

In a video posted to Instagram, Sonakshi wrote: “How i got myself off twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha (I am happy that you feel this way. Continue feeling like that, nobody gives a damn).

“But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me. [sic]”

She also claimed that she feels better off after deleting her account. “Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me.”



In trying to get rid of her trolls, Sonakshi was forced to cut out some of her fans as well. “Accha ab yeh chakkar mein (Now, in this business) i know the people who love me are caught up too... please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always. [sic]”