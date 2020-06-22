Madhuri Dixit celebrates 30 years of film 'Dil', recalls working with Aamir Khan

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit celebrated 30 years of her film Dil and recalled working with superstar Aamir Khan for the first time.



Madhuri turned to social media and shared some throwback photos from the sets of Indra Kumar directorial Dil with Aamir.

She recalled working with Khan and said, “#30YearsOfDil Working with @aamir_khan was so much fun!”.

The actress further said, “I remember how @Indra_kumar_9 gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets.”

“Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well & I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories,” she added.

The film hit the screens on June 22, 1990 and collected 20 crore at the box office.